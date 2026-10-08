Landmarks, workplaces across Canada will light up on October 15 for disability inclusion in employment

News October 8th, 2026

From the Confederation Building in St. John’s to the Vancouver Airport Control Tower, communities across Canada will light up purple and blue on Thursday, October 15 for Light It Up! For NDEAM™ , a national event celebrating disability inclusion in employment and the contributions of people who have a disability in our communities.

Now in its seventh year, Light It Up! For NDEAM™ will bring together more than 450 landmarks, buildings and businesses in 115 communitiesacross the country. City halls, bridges, businesses, stadiums and local landmarks will add their lights to a national show of support for disability inclusion in workplaces and communities.

Light It Up! For NDEAM™ is powerful because every community becomes part of the story,” says Amy Widdows, CEO of the Ontario Disability Employment Network (ODEN) , which leads the national initiative. “A purple and blue city hall, storefront or landmark is a reminder that disability inclusion matters here, in our workplaces and in the communities, we call home.”

Landmarks and community spaces from coast to coast to coast will glow purple and blue, including:

CN Tower (Toronto, ON)

Vancouver Convention Centre (Vancouver, BC)

Legislative Assembly of British Columbia (Victoria, BC)

NWT Legislative Assembly Dome (Yellowknife, NWT)

Esplanade Riel Footbridge (Winnipeg, MB)

Prairie Winds Monument (Saskatoon, SK)

Canada Life Buildings (Toronto and London, ON)

Montréal Science Center (Montreal, QC)

Shaw Building (Charlottetown, PEI)

Confederation Building (St. John’s, NL)

In Newfoundland & Labrador, these locations will take part in Light It Up! For NDEAM™:

Confederation Building

St. John’s City Hall

Memorial University

Avalon Employment Offices

Stingray Radio

Town Hall in Port aux Basques

Town Hall in Grand Falls-Windsor

Gander and Area Chamber of Commerce

Read the full list of participating locations here .

These sites will join hundreds of others across Canada in celebrating inclusion, belonging, and access to meaningful work for all people.