Labrador District GIS seizes drugs, cash and tobacco during traffic stop in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Justice, News June 2nd, 2026

A 46-year-old Happy Valley-Goose Bay man was arrested by the RCMP Labrador District General Investigation Section (GIS) on Monday during a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and contraband tobacco.

On June 1, while conducting proactive patrols in the community, members of RCMP Labrador District GIS stopped a vehicle on Mesher Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, with assistance from officers with the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP detachment.

During the stop, officers observed contraband cigarettes and arrested the driver for possession of unstamped tobacco products. A search of the man and his vehicle also resulted in the location and seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash and items consistent with drug trafficking activities.

Scott Bruce Morrissey, 46, has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with trafficking in a controlled substance. He also faces Criminal Code charges of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Morrissey was held in custody and is expected to appear in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Provincial Court today (Tuesday June 2).

The investigation is continuing and further charges are possible.