Justice Department reviewing financial and administrative irregularities at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary

Justice, News, Politics August 25th, 2026

The Department of Justice and Public Safety says it has identified financial and administrative irregularities at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary and has launched an internal review of the facility’s processes.

In a statement, the department said Susan Green was appointed Acting Chief Superintendent of Correctional Facilities on August 12, 2026. The department said it took immediate action after identifying the irregularities.

“The department takes any incidents like this very seriously, which is why it took immediate action,” the statement said.

An internal review is now underway examining the financial and administrative processes implemented at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary. The department has engaged the Office of the Comptroller General as part of the review and said it will await the results once the process is complete.

The Office of the Auditor General has also been notified. The department did not provide further details about the nature or extent of the financial and administrative irregularities.