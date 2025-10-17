Jury finds Robert Belbin guilty of second-degree murder

Justice, News October 17th, 2025

Jury members found Robert Belbin guilty of second-degree murder on Friday afternoon. The 12 men and women who decided the legal fate of Belbin deliberated for about two and a half days.

Earlier story:

Almost a month after evidence began in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Belbin, the jury heard from the judge Tuesday on what to consider in reaching a verdict. The 24-year-old Belbin is accused of killing 22-year-old Seamus Secord by stabbing him multiple times. It happened during an altercation at the intersection of Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road on February 7, 2023.

Belbin took the stand in his own defence during the trial, claiming he acted in self defence. In reaching a verdict, the jury will have to sift through plenty of evidence, which includes testimony from several witnesses, police officers and forensic experts.