Iris Kirby House suspends shelter stays following serious flooding

News October 29th, 2026

Iris Kirby House has temporarily suspended shelter stays following a serious flood at the facility.

In a statement, the shelter said it is unavailable to accommodate clients until further notice, but its crisis line remains open. Staff will continue supporting individuals experiencing a crisis and helping them explore alternative emergency accommodations, available supports and safety plans.

The organization is also asking the public to hold off on dropping off donations while it assesses the damage.

Iris Kirby House says the flooding has left the facility without the space or capacity to safely receive and store donated items. The organization expects there will be opportunities for community members to help once it determines what is needed to resume operations.

The shelter thanked the community for its patience and continued support, and says it will provide further updates as more information becomes available.