Investigation launched into disturbance at HMP Friday night, one correctional officer injured

On Friday, February 6, 2026, a disturbance at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary resulted in the Emergency Response Team being engaged, and the facility being locked down for the night.

In a statement from the Department of Justice, they say thanks to the efforts of the Correctional Officers, the situation was successfully de-escalated, and the facility returned to regular routine the next day.

While no inmates were injured, a Correctional Officer did receive minor injuries during the disturbance. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has opened an investigation into the matter.

As per standard policy, the February 6 disturbance is being reviewed by the head of the institution and the Captain of Security.

