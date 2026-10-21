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UPDATE: One person in custody after Twillingate police operation

Justice, News

The police operation in Twillingate has concluded with one person taken into custody. Residents and travelers can now resume regular activities in the area.

An increased police presence will remain as the investigation continues. RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador thanks the public for their cooperation.

Original Story:

Residents in the Bayview Road area of Twillingate will see an increased RCMP presence in the community due to an ongoing police operation. Police say there is no immediate threat to public safety, however we ask that residents and travellers avoid areas where officers are present to allow them to conduct their work.

In the interest of police safety, police ask that the public refrain from posting images, video and information about police activities. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Updates to follow.

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