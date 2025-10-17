NEWS

Income Support Cheques available for pick up at offices

The Department of Families and Affordability are making preparations for the distribution of the upcoming Income Support recurring pay cheques during the postal disruption.

The October 16 Income Support recurring pay cheques are available for pick-up at Income Support offices or designated cheque distribution sites across the province.

Income Support clients who receive their mail from the Gathering Place, Thrive, or Horizons 106 will be able to pick up their cheques at these locations.

After October 17, any unclaimed cheques will be placed in the mail. 

Income Support cheques will then return to being delivered by mail for those who are not set up for Direct Deposit. However, due to rotating mail strikes, there may be delays in delivery depending on the location and timing of postal disruptions. 

If you are unable to pick up your cheque on the designated dates, please contact 1-877-729-7888 for assistance. 

