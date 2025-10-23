NEWS

News

Impaired driver arrested on the Burin Peninsula

News

On Tuesday evening, the RCMP responded to a report from a concerned citizen who reported a car crash and a suspected impaired driver.

The crash occurred in a ditch on Highway 210.

The 65-year-old male driver was found in the vehicle. He showed signs of alcohol impairment. The Marystown man resisted arrest and was taken into custody after a short struggle.

Police attempted to obtain a breath sample, and the man refused. He continued to be aggressive with officers while under arrest and was held in custody overnight, where he caused damage to property.

The accused will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of impaired operation, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, two counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer, and mischief under $5,000.

Related Articles

RNC make arrest on weapons offence
Read more
Bay Roberts RCMP responds to report of driver passed out behind wheel, wanted man arrested
Read more
Over 15,000 future voters participating in the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial election
Read more
Grand Falls-Windsor municipal vote remains unchanged after recount
Read more
Vaccination clinics for Influenza and COVID-19 starting Oct. 20
Read more
Advance polls numbers down ahead of next week’s provincial general election
Read more
Back to top