Impaired driver arrested on the Burin Peninsula

News October 23rd, 2025

On Tuesday evening, the RCMP responded to a report from a concerned citizen who reported a car crash and a suspected impaired driver.

The crash occurred in a ditch on Highway 210.

The 65-year-old male driver was found in the vehicle. He showed signs of alcohol impairment. The Marystown man resisted arrest and was taken into custody after a short struggle.

Police attempted to obtain a breath sample, and the man refused. He continued to be aggressive with officers while under arrest and was held in custody overnight, where he caused damage to property.

The accused will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of impaired operation, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, two counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer, and mischief under $5,000.