Hydrocarbon gas released on poop deck of Terra Nova FPSO, offshore regulator reports

Health, News October 31st, 2026

There was a hydrocarbon gas release on the poop deck of the Terra Nova FPSO on Oct. 9, the C-NLOER reported Wednesday.

It happened while inert gas was being supplied to the cargo tanks. Hydrocarbon gas migrated from the cargo system back through the inert gas deck seal and was released through the inert gas vent on the poop deck.

The release activated the facility’s gas detection system and triggered a General Platform Alarm. In response, all personnel onboard mustered, and the affected work areas were secured. Once the area was deemed safe, the emergency response fire team surveyed the affected area and confirmed there was no further gas detection.

The incident resulted in the release of approximately 450.9 kg of hydrocarbon gas. No injuries or equipment damage were reported. No personnel were in the affected area at the time of the release.

Suncor has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident, which the C-NLOER is monitoring. As an immediate precautionary measure, the affected inert gas deck seal has been removed from service pending completion of the investigation and implementation of any necessary corrective actions.