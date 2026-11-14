Hundreds take part in second annual Mummers Run in support of Single Parent Association

News November 14th, 2026

Spirits were high Saturday morning as hundreds of runners took part in the second annual Mummers Run, in support of the Single Parent Association of Newfoundland and Labrador (SPANL).

Despite the foggy conditions, participants showed up dressed in their best mummering outfits, covering themselves in everything from sheets and lace curtains to the traditional Newfoundland sou’wester.

Runners were also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to help stock SPANL’s food bank, along with donations for the organization’s annual Christmas Magic Program.