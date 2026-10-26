House of Assembly re-opens for fall sitting News, Politics October 26th, 2026 The House of Assembly re-opened Monday for the fall sitting. NTV’s Ben Cleary reports. Related Articles October 15, 2026 President Trump says “Canada will end up being the 51st state” Read more October 14, 2026 Premier highlights Churchill Falls and cost-of-living relief in state-of-the-province address on anniversary of election victory Read more October 14, 2026 Blogger objects to not being allowed to record Botwood town council meeting Read more October 13, 2026 Independent report recommends $22,000 pay raise for all MHAs Read more October 13, 2026 Premier Wakeham set to deliver 2026 State of the Province Address on Wednesday Read more October 13, 2026 Review Committee recommends more than $20k salary increase for MHAs Read more