Horizons 106 protest planned today at the Confederation Building 

News October 28th, 2026

There will be a protest at the Confederation Building in St. John’s this afternoon calling on government to rethink its decision to close Horizons at 106, designed for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The contract for the transitional housing facility located at 106 Airport Road in St. John’s expires on December 31, 2026.

The protest, organized by Mary Walsh, will take place at 1:00 p.m. on the steps of the Confederation Building.

NTV’s Kyle Brookings will be there and will have more tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.