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Home Show for Conception Bay North residents taking place this week

News

The town of Small Point-Broad Cove-Blackhead-Adam’s Cove, alongside recovery partners, will host a home show this week to support those navigating wildfire recovery, rebuilding, and future plans.

The Home Show will bring together builders, contractors, suppliers, housing advocates and more to connect directly with residents who are seeking information, resources, and options related to rebuilding and housing.

The Home Show is about creating opportunities for Conception Bay North residents to ask questions, and better understand the supports and services available to them. The event will take place on May 30th at the Salmon Cove Community Centre.

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