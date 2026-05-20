Home Show for Conception Bay North residents taking place next week

News May 20th, 2026

The town of Small Point – Broad Cove – Blackhead – Adam’s Cove, alongside recovery partners, will host a home show next week to support those navigating wildfire recovery, rebuilding, and future plans.

The Home Show will bring together builders, contractors, suppliers, housing advocates and more to connect directly with residents who are seeking information, resources, and options related to rebuilding and housing.

The Home Show is about creating opportunities for Conception Bay North residents to ask questions, and better understand the supports and services available to them. The event will take place on May 30th at the Salmon Cove Community Centre.