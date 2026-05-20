NEWS

News

Home Show for Conception Bay North residents taking place next week

News

The town of Small Point – Broad Cove – Blackhead – Adam’s Cove, alongside recovery partners, will host a home show next week to support those navigating wildfire recovery, rebuilding, and future plans.

The Home Show will bring together builders, contractors, suppliers, housing advocates and more to connect directly with residents who are seeking information, resources, and options related to rebuilding and housing.

The Home Show is about creating opportunities for Conception Bay North residents to ask questions, and better understand the supports and services available to them. The event will take place on May 30th at the Salmon Cove Community Centre.

Related Articles

Provincial Agrifoods Assistance Program supporting agricultural growth and food security
Read more
Newfoundland and Labrador robotics teams compete at world’s largest robotics competition
Read more
Province strengthens retirement benefits for workers with a workplace injury or illness
Read more
Bid applications now being accepted for the Newfoundland and Labrador Games
Read more
Gander RCMP responds to off-road vehicle crash, arrests woman for impaired driving
Read more
Applications open for provincial accessibility grants
Read more
Back to top