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HMCS St. John’s completes major exercise in the North Atlantic

News

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship St. John’s concluded its participation in Exercise ‘Strike Warrior 26-2’ in Scotland and the North Atlantic.

The Royal Canadian Navy ship operated with maritime, air and land forces during the United Kingdom-led multinational exercise.

Throughout the exercise, HMCS St. John’s operated alongside Allied naval forces as part of a multinational maritime task group.

The Canadian Armed Forces says the participation of HMCS St. John’s demonstrates Canada’s commitment to collective security and interoperability with Allied navies.

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