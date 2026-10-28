Harbour Grace RCMP seeking public’s assistance locating missing person Alexia Hanlon

Justice, News October 28th, 2026

Harbour Grace RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate 33-year-old Alexia Alice Hanlon. Police and family are concerned for her well-being and would like to speak with her as soon as possible.

Although Hanlon was last seen at a home in Carbonear, approximately one week ago, it is common for her to spend time in the St. John’s area.

She is approximately 5’ 8” (173cm) tall, with a slender build, blonde hair and tattoos.

If you have information about the current location or recent movements of Alexia Hanlon, please contact the Harbour Grace RCMP detachment at 709-596-5014, your local police or call 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).