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Harbour Breton RCMP charges ATV operator with flight from police

News

Harbour Breton RCMP arrested an all-terrain vehicle operator for flight from police after he refused comply with officers attempting a traffic stop in St. Jacques.

On Wednesday, September 2, a Harbour Breton RCMP officer conducting proactive patrols observed an off-road vehicle being operated by a man without a helmet on the main road in St. Jacques. The officer attempted to stop the ATV, but the operator refused to comply and fled from police at a high rate of speed.

Police began patrols of the area, and investigation police identified the operator as a 48-year-old St. Jacques man.

He was arrested on Thursday, September 10 and was charged under the Criminal Code with flight from police. He was released from police custody and will appear in provincial court in November 2026 to answer to the charges.

He will also face two additional charges under the Off-Road Vehicles Act, including operating an off-road vehicle without a helmet, and operating an off-road vehicle in a dangerous manner.

The investigation is continuing.

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