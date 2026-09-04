Harbour Breton RCMP arrests woman for breach of her release conditions

News September 4th, 2026

Harbour Breton RCMP arrested a 29-year-old Cape Freels woman Thursday evening after responding to a report she had failed to comply with the conditions of her previous release.

Shortly after 7:45 p.m. on September 2, police received a call regarding an individual at a business on Miawpukek Drive in Conne River, in contradiction to her conditions of previous release from police custody.

When officers arrived, they identified the woman and determined she had been in violation of a police-imposed condition related to a prior incident. The woman, who left the scene prior to police arrival, was later arrested without incident.

She was ultimately released from police custody and is expected to appear in provincial court in November to answer to her original Criminal Code charge and a new additional charge of failing to comply with an undertaking.