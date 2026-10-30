Harbour Breton company receives $882,000 to develop sea-lice treatment technology

News, Politics October 30th, 2026

A Harbour Breton marine services company is receiving nearly $883,000 in provincial funding to develop an innovative sea-lice treatment system for the aquaculture industry. The province is providing $882,581 to 360 Marine Ltd. for a 21-month research and development project aimed at creating a compact, vessel-based treatment system that can operate from smaller, multi-use vessels.

The technology will combine existing fish-pumping and treatment systems in a new configuration, with the goal of increasing sea-lice treatment capacity, improving efficiency and supporting fish health in the aquaculture industry.

The project is expected to create four full-time jobs in research and testing, while helping retain and develop technical expertise in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The provincial investment is being supplemented by another $3.55 million in public and private funding, including $750,000 from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and up to $144,876 in research and development support from the National Research Council of Canada.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Loyola O’Driscoll says the technology could help reduce the impact of sea lice on farmed fish throughout the province.