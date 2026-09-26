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Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrests suspect in break and enter

Justice, News

RCMP in Labrador arrested a 31-year-old Happy Valley-Goose Bay man early Thursday morning after responding to a report of a break and enter at a commercial property on Hamilton River Road. A suspect was identified and located nearby, he was taken into custody without incident.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 24, police received a call reporting a break and enter discovered at the Royal Canadian Legion on Hamilton River Road. Police attended the scene and observed damaged to a doorway and signs of entry inside. The suspect fled with stolen liquor prior to police arriving on scene.

A search of the building and the area was conducted and the suspect, Joel Peue Rich, 31, was located and arrested nearby without incident.

He was returned to the Happy Valley-Goose Bay detachment and has been charged with breaking and entering a business with intent, theft under $5,000, possessing break-in instruments, disguised with intent to commit an offence and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order.

The investigation is ongoing.

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