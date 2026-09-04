Grants up to $400 available per child for eligible families towards sport registration and equipment fees

News September 4th, 2026

With a new season of sports set to kickoff this month, KidSport Newfoundland and Labrador is reminding the public about funding to offset sport costs for kids from families facing financial barriers.

The reality is that cost keeps half of all kids out of organized sport, especially kids from marginalized or remote communities. KidSport Newfoundland and Labrador, a program facilitated by Sport Newfoundland and Labrador, is a province-wide grant program based on a belief that all kids have a right to play organized sports.

“Fall is a busy time in the provincial sports scene and our remaining program capacity enables us to fund over 200 additional kids between now and December 31,” said Stephanie Abbott-Trahey, KidSport Newfoundland and Labrador Coordinator. “KidSport grants can be life changing. Removing barriers to participation allows kids to try new sports, develop new skills and improve their self-confidence. Sport also equips kids with a sense of belonging; one of the most common reasons kids join sports is that their friends are playing.”

Grants up to $400 are available per eligible kid, per year towards sport registration and equipment fees. Eligibility for the program is determine using Statistics Canada low-income cutoff. Participation in a recognized sport program must be for a minimum duration of eight weeks. Travel and competition costs are not eligible for funding.

Additional details, including the online application, can be found here . Questions about eligibility and applying can be sent to sabbott-trahey@sportnl.ca.