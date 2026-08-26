Two people found safe after getting lost off Buchans trail

News August 26th, 2026

Two people lost near a Buchans-area trail were located and returned home safely Wednesday night, thanks to the efforts of Red Indian Lake Ground Search and Rescue volunteers.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on August 25, Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a report of two overdue individuals who found themselves lost after going off a trail near Buchans. The pair were not injured and able to communicate their coordinates but they reported that they could not find their way back to the trail.

Police engaged local volunteers with Red Indian Lake Ground Search and Rescue, who travelled to the coordinates provided, located the pair and returned them home safely and in good health.

Across Newfoundland and Labrador, Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) teams go above and beyond to help those who find themselves in emergency situations and or in need of aid. RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador thanks all dedicated GSAR volunteers for your commitment to the safety of our communities, not only in this incident but year-round across the province.