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Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP seeking public’s assistance locating missing person Christopher Sheppard

News

Grand Falls-Windsor is asking for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Christopher Sheppard. Police and family are concerned for his well-being and would like to speak with him as soon as possible.

Sheppard, who is also known by the nickname “Gummy Bear” was last seen at a home on Main Street in Bishop’s Falls approximately two weeks ago. He is approximately 5’8” (173cm) tall, and 165 lbs (75 kg), with brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on his neck.

If you have information about the current location or recent movements of Christopher Sheppard, please contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at (709) 489-2121 or call 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).

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