Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP arrests woman for refusing breath sample demand

Justice, News August 11th, 2026

Police in Grand Falls-Windsor arrested a 41-year-old woman Friday morning, after responding to a call that she appeared unconscious inside a parked vehicle.

On August 7, around 10:00 a.m, police received a request to support local Emergency Medical Services personnel outside a restaurant on Cromer Avenue. A concerned citizen had reported that a woman appeared unconscious in car parked in the lot, and suspected she might be impaired.

When police approached the vehicle, they noted signs of impairment and provided the driver — a 41-year-old Grand Falls-Windsor woman — with a demand for a breath sample as part of a roadside screening. The driver refused to provide a sample, and when instructed to exit the vehicle, she repeatedly refused directions from police.

She was taken into custody and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Her vehicle was seized and impounded, and her driver’s licence was suspended. She was later released from custody and will appear in provincial court in October 2026.