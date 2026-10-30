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Glovertown RCMP investigating thefts at Gambo grocery store, seeking public’s assistance

Justice, News

Glovertown RCMP is investigating two thefts at a Gambo grocery store connected to the same suspect caught on surveillance cameras. Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

On Oct. 19, an unknown person entered the No Frills grocery store on J.R Smallwood Boulevard in Gambo, removed items from their shelves and left without paying. The following day, a suspect that witnesses and police believe is the same individual entered the same store and committed a similar offence.

The person captured on surveillance camera was wearing light-coloured pants, a black hooded jacket with white skulls on it and a dark mask covering their face. Witnesses also reported a tattoo on the suspect’s left hand.

Anyone with information about this crime, or the identity of the individual captured on video is asked to contact Glovertown RCMP at 709-533-2828.

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