Global Microsoft outage concerns continues into Friday, company says traffic is gradually being restored

News November 13th, 2026

A widespread global Microsoft outage began on Thursday afternoon, affecting Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft services.

Over 430 million people use Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft said on its website. A series of posts by the company on X suggested its engineers were struggling to get the problem fully under control.

In a post on X by the company early Friday morning, it appears there has been some gradual progress towards getting services back online.

“We’ve made additional progress toward recovery, with actions now completed across portions of affected infrastructure and traffic being gradually restored. We’re seeing improvements in key scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing, though some intermittent issues may continue. Our focus is extending these recovery actions across remaining affected infrastructure while continuing stabilization and adding capacity to improve consistency.”

Many local organizations are posting on social media, letting the public know that various services are being impacted due to the outage. The provincial government says government programs and services that rely on email may be affected, including the sending and receiving of emails.

The outage is also impacting Memorial University employee 365 accounts including Outlook email. If you have an urgent inquiry during this outage, phoning the relevant person or department is suggested. Additionally, services relying on email during this time may be impacted. Most of the core functionality in Microsoft Teams is not impacted and can be used internally for communication.

Students/instructors can use Brightspace mail to communicate during the outage.

The Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) is monitoring the situation and the updates from Microsoft. Further updates will be shared when available