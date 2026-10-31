George Street Mardi Gras returns tonight with $10,000 in prizes

News October 31st, 2026

George Street will become the province’s biggest costume party Saturday night as Mardi Gras returns for Halloween.

The annual event takes place Saturday, featuring music, dancing and the popular Bud Light Costume Competition, with more than $10,000 in prizes up for grabs. DJ PR3M will kick off the entertainment from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., followed by DJ CUZ until 11:30 p.m. The costume competition will take centre stage at 11:30 p.m.

The top prize is $5,000, with $2,500 for second place, $1,500 for third, $750 for fourth and $250 for fifth.

Registration opens at 8:30 p.m., with judging wrapping up at 11 p.m. Participants are asked to check in at the judges’ table when they arrive.

Organizers say additional safety measures have been put in place in partnership with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and Independent Security Services.

Tickets are available for $20, with prices expected to increase closer to the event.

The outdoor street party runs until midnight, while celebrations will continue inside George Street venues.