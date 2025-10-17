Gas decreases 1.6 cents overnight

News October 17th, 2025

The Public Utilities Board set maximum prices for regulated petroleum products overnight. The changes to maximum prices reflect recent changes in market commodity prices and the completed phase-in of winter blending for diesel motor fuel and furnace oil heating fuel.

Gas decreased 1.6 cents. Diesel on the Island went up by 3.7 cents and increased by 0.9 cents in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador.

Furnace oil heating fuel on the Island increased 3.14 cents. Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador decreased by 0.84 cents.

Propane heating fuel decreased by up to 0.9 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, October 24.