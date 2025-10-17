NEWS

News

Gas decreases 1.6 cents overnight

News

The Public Utilities Board set maximum prices for regulated petroleum products overnight. The changes to maximum prices reflect recent changes in market commodity prices and the completed phase-in of winter blending for diesel motor fuel and furnace oil heating fuel.

Gas decreased 1.6 cents. Diesel on the Island went up by 3.7 cents and increased by 0.9 cents in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador.

Furnace oil heating fuel on the Island increased 3.14 cents. Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador decreased by 0.84 cents.

Propane heating fuel decreased by up to 0.9 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, October 24.

Related Articles

Senator David Wells questions Churchill Falls MOU
Read more
Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association celebrates excellence at 30th Annual Cold Harvest Conference
Read more
Four motorists arrested for impaired operation
Read more
St. John’s postpones municipal election until Oct. 8 amid postal strike
Read more
Elections NL provides details on how displaced electors in Conception Bay North can vote
Read more
Chris de Burgh returning to St. John’s April 4th as part of 50th anniversary tour
Read more
Back to top