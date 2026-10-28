Justice, News October 28th, 2026

Gander RCMP will be participating in a training exercise today at the Gander International Airport.

Residents and travellers in the area will see an increased presence of police and other emergency responders in the areas surrounding the airport terminal starting around 11:00 a.m., for approximately one hour.

There is no cause for alarm, or threat to public safety. Please avoid the area unless you are traveling or picking up passengers during this time, and refrain from sharing photos, videos or details regarding the training exercise.

Regular training helps ensure readiness for duty when called upon to respond to emergencies.