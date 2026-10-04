Gander RCMP seeking information from public in relation to stolen dump truck

Justice, News October 4th, 2026

Gander RCMP is investigating the theft of a dump truck in early August, and asking anyone with information who has not spoken to police to contact the detachment. On Aug. 11, officers responded to a report of dump truck stolen from a business on Carr Crescent in Gander. It is believed the theft occurred sometime between August 10 and August 11.

The truck was located on August 12, 2026 in the parking lot of the Exploits Valley Mall in Grand-Falls Windsor. Surveillance video was obtained and photo stills of the truck are included with this release.

Gander RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information about the theft or the person(s) responsible to contact police at 709-256-6841.