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Gander RCMP searching for wanted man

Justice, News

The RCMP is seeking the public’s help with locating wanted man 46-year-old Philip Anstey, who is the subject of an active arrest warrant.

Anstey is wanted after he failed to appear for court as scheduled. Police believe he is likely in Gander or in the Twillingate area.

If you have information about the current location of Philip Anstey, please contact Gander RCMP at 709‑256‑6841. To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

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