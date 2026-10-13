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Gander RCMP arrests woman for package theft

Justice, News

Gander RCMP arrested a woman on Friday afternoon after video surveillance confirmed she had stolen a package from the front porch of a residence on Bennett Drive.

Just after 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, a local resident reported that a package delivered to their home had been stolen. Video doorbell footage capturing a woman taking the package from the property was provided to the responding officers.

Police identified and arrested a 41-year-old Gander woman in connection with the theft. She was released with conditions and will appear in court in December 2026 to answer to a charge of theft under $5,000.

Shopping online? Make sure you track your packages, use secure pick-up locations if you won’t be home and keep entryways well-lit.

If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, report it to police right away by calling your local detachment or 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).

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