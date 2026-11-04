Gander police arrest wanted man during traffic stop

Justice, News November 4th, 2026

While conducting patrols in Gander on Tuesday, police arrested a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Just after 5:30 p.m. RCMP officers stopped a vehicle in the Boot Pond Road area. The passenger of the vehicle was known to police as the subject of outstanding warrants.

56-year-old Derek Joseph Bennett was taken in to custody in relation to seven Criminal Code and Fisheries Act charges. He was transported to the Gander detachment and held in custody overnight. Bennett is expected to appear in court today.