Justice

Justice

Gambo woman arrested for assault, threats

Justice, News

A 45-year-old Gambo woman was arrested on Thursday in relation to an assault and threats.

Just before 10:00 a.m. on August 27, police in Glovertown received multiple 911 reports of a disturbance involving a pedestrian and a motorist on J.R Smallwood Boulevard in Gambo. 

Police determined that the two women had engaged in a physical altercation but had since separated. Investigators learned one of the individuals involved in the dispute had presented an edged weapon and made threats of harm to other. No injuries were reported to police.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old female suspect in connection to the incident. The woman was later released from custody on strict police-imposed conditions. She will appear in court at a later date on charges including assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The investigation continues.

Related Articles

Police arrest Ontario man for property damage
Read more
Harbour Grace RCMP responds to disturbance call in Carbonear, man charged with uttering threats
Read more
Lewisporte RCMP recovers two stolen vehicles in Campbellton, woman arrested and charged
Read more
RCMP arrest impaired driver after responding to motorist out of gas
Read more
Back to top