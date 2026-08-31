Gambo woman arrested for assault, threats

Justice, News August 31st, 2026

A 45-year-old Gambo woman was arrested on Thursday in relation to an assault and threats.

Just before 10:00 a.m. on August 27, police in Glovertown received multiple 911 reports of a disturbance involving a pedestrian and a motorist on J.R Smallwood Boulevard in Gambo.

Police determined that the two women had engaged in a physical altercation but had since separated. Investigators learned one of the individuals involved in the dispute had presented an edged weapon and made threats of harm to other. No injuries were reported to police.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old female suspect in connection to the incident. The woman was later released from custody on strict police-imposed conditions. She will appear in court at a later date on charges including assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The investigation continues.