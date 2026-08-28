Front counter services unavailable at Placentia RCMP

News August 28th, 2026

The RCMP advises residents that front counter services are unavailable at the Placentia detachment on Friday, August 28.

If police assistance is required during this time, residents may attend the Whitbourne RCMP detachment, located at 400 Brigus Road or call 709-759-2600.

The RCMP says officers are still on patrol, and are available in Placentia and surrounding communities 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling the RCMP, or in the case of an emergency, by calling 911.

Front counter service is expected to resume on Monday, August 31 at 8:30 a.m.