Fraudsters making scam phone calls across Canada claiming to be from RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador

Justice, News October 25th, 2026

The RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador are warning the public of a cross-Canada telephone and email scam.

RCMP headquarters in St. John’s is receiving reports from people across the country who have received calls from fraudsters claiming to work with RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador. In many cases, these calls appear to be coming from legitimate RCMP telephone numbers in Newfoundland and Labrador beginning in (709) 772-XXXX.

These scammers will claim that you are the victim of a financial scam, and attempt to obtain personal, financial and sensitive information.

If you receive a call from anyone requesting personal or financial information, do not provide any details. End the call and contact your local police detachment to report the incident immediately.

Scammers are also asking potential victims to verify financial information via email, using email addresses that follow the format firstname.lastname@rcmp.gov. This is not a legitimate RCMP email address.

Never send your personal, credit card or banking details in response to unsolicited messages, even from someone purporting to be from a law enforcement agency. The RCMP will never ask you to transfer money, for remote access to your computer or for personal information, including your name, date of birth, phone number, email, address or banking details through text or email.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call or email from someone claiming to be an RCMP officer should hang up immediately and contact your local detachment to confirm or make a report.