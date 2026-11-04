Health

Health

First responders to participate in Sirens for Life Blood Drive

Health, Justice, News

First responders are preparing to roll up their sleeves to participate in the annual Sirens for Life campaign with Canadian Blood Services. The event takes place Thursday, November 5.

Participating organizations include the RCMP, RNC, St. John’s Regional Fire Department and Northeast Avalon Fire Departments, NL Health Services Paramedics and the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association.

Canadian Blood Services says the need for blood and plasma is rising, and patients count on eligible donors across Canada to donate. To book an appointment visit blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

Related Articles

Court injunction aims to block revote for Registered Nurses’ Union executive
Read more
Orthopaedic surgeons call for dedicated hip and knee surgery centre
Read more
Twillingate RCMP seizes uninsured ATV during Summerford patrols
Read more
Sheshatshiu RCMP seizes uninsured vehicle during traffic stop
Read more
Baie Verte RCMP responds to report of possible impaired driver, one man arrested
Read more
Back to top