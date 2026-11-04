First responders to participate in Sirens for Life Blood Drive

Health, Justice, News November 4th, 2026

First responders are preparing to roll up their sleeves to participate in the annual Sirens for Life campaign with Canadian Blood Services. The event takes place Thursday, November 5.

Participating organizations include the RCMP, RNC, St. John’s Regional Fire Department and Northeast Avalon Fire Departments, NL Health Services Paramedics and the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association.

Canadian Blood Services says the need for blood and plasma is rising, and patients count on eligible donors across Canada to donate. To book an appointment visit blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).