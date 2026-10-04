First Light hosts Sisters in Spirit vigil for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

News October 4th, 2026

In collaboration with the St. John’s Status of Women Council, First Light hosted the annual Sisters in Spirit Vigil on Sunday.

Each year on Oct. 4, communities across Canada gather for Sisters in Spirit Vigils. This gathering is a time to honour the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, to remember those taken too soon, and to stand in solidarity with their families and loved ones.