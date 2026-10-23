Finance Minister says fall fiscal update coming the week of November 23rd

News October 23rd, 2026

Finance Minister Craig Pardy says the Fall Fiscal Update will be delivered sometime around Monday, November 23. Pardy told reporters on Thursday that it will be delivered on the final week of the fall sitting of the house of assembly, because “that will give us the most up to date numbers that we’ll know that we can broadcast.”

The news comes after the province announced residents will receive relief on electricity and home heating costs this winter, with Premier Tony Wakeham spending $54 million in new affordability measures. The package includes an accelerated rollout of the Churchill Falls Electricity Rebate and a doubling of the Home Heating Supplement for eligible households that rely on furnace or stove oil. Beginning in January 2027, residential customers of Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro will receive a 15 per cent reduction on their electricity bills. The province estimates the rebate will save an average household approximately $350 annually.

The Finance Minister also revealed the PC’s will likely make another cost-of-living relief announcement this coming Monday.