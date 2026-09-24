Federation of Labour denounces Bill C-39 as a direct attack on the right to strike

News September 24th, 2026

The Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour (NLFL) stands in strong opposition to the sweeping and regressive changes to the Canada Labour Code that are contained in Bill C-39, the Building Canada Strong Act, which will fundamentally undermine the constitutionally protected right to strike.

Bill C-39 would give one Federal Minister the unilateral power to end a legal strike based on a broad and undefined “national interest.” This dangerously broad rationale could effectively end the right to strike in key sectors. The right to strike is recognized by the Supreme Court of Canada as an essential part of meaningful collective bargaining and is protected under international labour law.

“This is a red line that cannot be crossed,” said NLFL President Jessica McCormick. “The proposed changes to the Canada Labour Code give a single Minister the ultimate power to shut down a legal strike based on a vague ‘national interest’ test, with no requirement to go to Parliament. Our country cannot be strengthened by eroding workers’ fundamental rights.”

“Government intervention undermines good-faith bargaining,” McCormick said. “The ability to withdraw our labour is what incentivizes employers to bargain. If an employer expects the government to intervene, they are not motivated to make the compromises necessary to reach a deal. We saw this with Air Canada: only after workers defied a back-to-work order did bargaining resume and a deal get reached. When employers know they must bargain to avoid a strike, bargaining works.”

Recent polling shows Canadians support workers: 65% support workers in key industries retaining the right to strike, and 50% oppose giving the federal government greater power to make strikes harder, compared with only 39% who support it. Full poll – HERE

“Canadians understand that strong labour protections are essential to economic stability, protecting workers’ rights, and acting as a counterbalance to massive corporate interests,” McCormick said.

“Workers won’t back down. An attack on one group of workers is an attack on us all,” concluded McCormick.