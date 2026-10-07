Families disappointed by changes to new Kenmount Terrace School catchment

News October 7th, 2026

The provincial government is changing which students will attend the new K-8 school being built in Kenmount Terrace.

The school, which is expected to be completed by summer 2027, was originally planned to serve students from the Larkhall Academy catchment. That catchment will now be split, with families in Kenmount Terrace attending the new school. Students living in the remaining areas of the Larkhall catchment will instead be moved into the St. Andrew’s Elementary catchment.

Education Minister Paul Dinn says the changes are necessary because of capacity concerns. He says several options were considered, but the new configuration is expected to cause the least disruption for families.

The Kenmount Terrace school was originally scheduled to open this September, but its opening has already been delayed until 2027. Dinn says further delays are possible. The changes are drawing disappointment from area MHA Sarah Stoodley, who says families had been expecting their children to attend the new school.

The future of Larkhall Academy is also uncertain. NL Schools says it is evaluating the school’s future public use within the K-12 system.