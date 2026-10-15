Fall vaccination clinics to begin across the province

Health, News October 15th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises that influenza (flu) and COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be available by appointment at various clinics across the province starting on Monday, Oct. 19.

Vaccine clinic appointments can be booked online at TimefortheShot.ca. Appointments are available for the flu vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine, or both at the same time. New appointment times will continue to be added, so individuals are encouraged to check the website regularly for updates.

Appointments can also be booked by phone by calling 1-833-951-3884.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are also available at no cost through participating local pharmacies and family physicians or through your local public health office.

Homebound individuals who are unable to travel to a vaccine clinic or visit a pharmacist or doctor can arrange a home visit by calling 1-833-951-3884.

Both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines target the latest circulating strains and are safe and effective in helping to prevent infection, reduce transmission, and lower the risk of severe disease. It is safe for individuals to receive both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. Individuals are reminded to bring a valid MCP card and wear a short-sleeved shirt to their appointment.