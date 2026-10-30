Emergency services being supported through virtual ER physician at several sites

Health, News October 30th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public that emergency services are being supported through a Virtual ER physician at the following Central Zone sites:

A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre, Buchans

Friday, October 30 from 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday, November 3 at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre, Baie Verte

Friday, October 30 at 8:00 a.m. until Saturday, October 31 at 8:00 a.m.

Monday, November 2 at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday, November 3 at 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, November 5 at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, November 6 at 8:00 a.m.



Connaigre Peninsula Community Health Centre, Harbour Breton

Friday, October 30 at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday, November 3 at 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday, November 4 at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday, November 5 at 8:00 a.m.



Dr. Y. K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre, New-Wes-Valley

Monday, November 2 at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, November 6 at 8:00 a.m.



Lewisporte Health Centre, Lewisporte

Tuesday, November 3 at 4:30 p.m. until Wednesday, November 4 at 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m. until Friday, November 6 at 8:00 a.m.



When a virtual ER is operating: Residents can proceed to the ER as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary. The emergency department staff will be supported by a physician who will be available virtually.



In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.