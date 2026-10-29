Education Minister set to make child care announcement tomorrow

News October 29th, 2026

Paul Dinn, the Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, will make a child care announcement Friday, October 30, in St. John’s.

The event will take place at the Unity Health Centre (former Costco building), 28 Stavanger Drive, St. John’s, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Minister Dinn will be joined by Joedy Wall, Minister of Health and Community Services, and Tom Osborne, Member of Parliament for Cape Spear-Mount Pearl-Paradise.