NEWS

News

Education Minister set to make child care announcement tomorrow

News

Paul Dinn, the Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, will make a child care announcement Friday, October 30, in St. John’s.

The event will take place at the Unity Health Centre (former Costco building), 28 Stavanger Drive, St. John’s, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Minister Dinn will be joined by Joedy Wall, Minister of Health and Community Services, and Tom Osborne, Member of Parliament for Cape Spear-Mount Pearl-Paradise.

Related Articles

Non-profit ‘AppleFest’ uses low-hanging fruit to give back to the community
Read more
FFAW-Unifor welcomes $300 million Fisheries Fund Renewal
Read more
Trinity-Conception District RCMP charges roadside hunter with firearms, wildlife offences
Read more
RNC
45-year-old man faces more charges of sexual violence against women and girls on northeast Avalon
Read more
Back to top