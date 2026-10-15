Econext Conference 2026 focuses on building Newfoundland and Labrador’s green economy

News October 15th, 2026

Business leaders, innovators, policymakers, Indigenous and industry experts joined together today for Econext Conference 2026.

It’s a day of bold ideas, practical insights, and valuable connections. Conference attendees will explore emerging opportunities in sustainable development, discover how local organizations are driving innovation and sustainable growth, and gain fresh perspectives on the projects, investments, and policies shaping our economic future.

“Our theme for this year’s conference is ‘Building Our Green Economy: Innovation, Opportunities and Impact.’ Throughout the day, we’ll explore what that means for Newfoundland and Labrador: the projects attracting investment, the technologies solving real problems, the communities leading change, and the infrastructure and people needed to move us all forward.”

“The green economy consists of activities that deliver environmental outcomes, improve the environmental performance of economic activity, or enable others to achieve environmental sustainability. So, it’s all about that balance between economic development and environmental sustainability – precisely what we’re focused on at econext,” Laura Barron, CEO, Econext.