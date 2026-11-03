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Justice

UPDATE: TCH re-opens near Springdale after collision

Justice, News

Springdale RCMP has confirmed that the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened to traffic in both directions, and thanks all motorists for their patience and cooperation.

Original Story:

The eastbound Trans-Canada Highway is closed to traffic three kilometres west of the Blue Canoe Campground in Springdale, due to a motor vehicle collision.

Motorists should expect significant delays, and are encouraged to delay eastbound travel until the highway reopens. All drivers are asked to use caution and follow all directions from first responders.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

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