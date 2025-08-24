East-end crash sends driver to hospital in critical condition

News August 24th, 2025

A crash in the east end of St. John’s late Sunday morning sent one person to hospital in critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Toronto Street, at about 11:00 a.m.. According to reports from the scene the driver of a sedan traveled at a high rate of speed, crashing into two parked cars, which pushed one car onto a lawn and caused significant damage to all three vehicles. A fourth vehicle, in a driveway, was also struck.

Firefighters and paramedics treated the driver at the scene before placing them aboard an ambulance. According to witnesses, a medical emergency may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Collision analysts with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrived to document the scene, and investigate. The road was closed in the area for some time as personnel worked.

Firefighters rest after treating a patient at the scene of a crash on Toronto Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A firefighter checks the back seat of a vehicle that was struck on Toronto Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A pickup truck was heavily damaged after being struck on Toronto Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters check a car that was damaged after a crash on Toronto Street (Earl Noble / NTV News) Two parked vehicles sit, heavily damaged, following a crash on Toronto Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)