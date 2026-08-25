Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80

Arts & Entertainment, News August 25th, 2026

Dolly Parton, the queen of country music, has died at 80 years old.

After achieving success as a songwriter for other artists, Parton’s debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, was released in 1967, commencing a career spanning 60 years and 50 studio albums.

With classic songs including “Coat of Many Colors,” “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” she became one of the best-selling female artists of all time, with over 100 million records sold.

Dolly Parton’s philanthropy even reached this province.

‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children. Close to 7,000 children in Newfoundland and Labrador are enrolled in the program, that has helped them to develop strong reading skills.