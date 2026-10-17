Defending Allan Cup champs take a time-out; Clarenville Caribous stepping away for 2026-27 AESHL season

News, Sports October 17th, 2026

The three-time Herder Memorial Trophy winners and 2011 Allan Cup champions will take a leave of absence for the 2026–27 season because of a shortage of available players.

The Clarenville Ford Caribous are stepping away from senior hockey for the 2026–27 season, delivering a significant blow to the Avalon East Senior Hockey League and a community with a proud tradition of supporting one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most successful hockey franchises.

The Caribous have announced they will take a leave of absence from league competition because of a shortage of available players, meaning the Clarenville club will not take to the ice this winter.

It is a disappointing development for the organization, its loyal supporters and sponsors, and senior hockey fans throughout the Clarenville region. It also raises questions about the challenges facing senior hockey in the province, where maintaining competitive teams and ensuring a sufficient number of available players can be difficult.

For Clarenville, however, the news carries particular significance. The Caribous are not simply another senior hockey team. They are a franchise with a rich history, a championship pedigree and a reputation built over decades of competition.

The club’s roots date back to the late 1960s, and over the years, the Caribous have established themselves among the top names in Newfoundland and Labrador senior hockey.

Clarenville has captured the Herder Memorial Trophy three times, earning recognition as the province’s senior hockey champion. The team also reached the pinnacle of Canadian senior hockey in 2011, winning the prestigious Allan Cup and bringing a national championship back to Newfoundland and Labrador.

That national title cemented the Caribous’ place in the province’s hockey history and highlighted the organization’s ability to compete with the best senior teams in the country.

Over the past two decades, the Caribous have been one of the province’s premier senior hockey clubs, attracting passionate crowds and giving fans in the region a team to rally behind. Their success has helped make Clarenville an important part of Newfoundland and Labrador’s senior hockey landscape.

Now, after years of building that reputation, the organization faces an unexpected pause.

The club described the decision to step away for the coming season as extremely difficult, expressing appreciation for the supporters and sponsors who have stood behind the Caribous throughout their history.

While the leave of absence does not erase the team’s accomplishments or its place in the community, it leaves a noticeable gap in the local sports scene.

For fans, the absence means a winter without the familiar excitement of Caribous hockey. For sponsors and community supporters, it means putting their support for a successful local franchise on hold. And for the Avalon East league, the loss of a club with Clarenville’s history and championship credentials is a significant setback.

The situation also serves as a reminder of the challenges confronting senior hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador. Even established organizations with championship traditions can face difficulties maintaining a roster capable of competing through a full season.

The Caribous’ decision is particularly difficult to accept given the club’s record of success and its longstanding connection to the Clarenville area.

The organization says its pride in the Caribous colours will never fade, offering a message of continued loyalty even as the team steps away from competition.

For now, the Caribous’ championship banners and proud history remain part of the province’s hockey story. But their absence will be felt when the puck drops on the 2026–27 season.

For Clarenville, it is more than a team taking a year off. It is the temporary loss of a major part of the community’s sporting identity — and another troubling sign for the future of senior hockey in the region.